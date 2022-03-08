TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.33.

RNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 179.38%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

