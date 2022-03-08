TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.60

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.60 and traded as low as C$18.19. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$18.38, with a volume of 486,075 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNW. ATB Capital reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CSFB reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

