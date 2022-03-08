Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

