TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $906 million-$914 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.31 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TransUnion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.92.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.48. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,684 shares of company stock worth $5,616,686 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in TransUnion by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in TransUnion by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

