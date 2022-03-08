Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down to $26.67

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.67, but opened at $24.03. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 26,274 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,011,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,392,000 after buying an additional 1,014,332 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $22,878,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after buying an additional 603,578 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

