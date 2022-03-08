Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,029 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $132.26. 823,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,662,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $240.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.43 and its 200 day moving average is $160.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

