Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after buying an additional 33,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 118.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

ORCL stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.33. The company had a trading volume of 435,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,034. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.71. The company has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

