Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $2.40 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.50.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $9.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $579.93. 87,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,473. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $237.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

