Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Trading 3.9% Higher

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 54.88 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 53.60 ($0.70). 1,458,831 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 933,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.60 ($0.68).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.15. The company has a market cap of £153.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00.

Get Trident Royalties alerts:

In related news, insider Adam Davidson purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,867.92). Also, insider Albert Gourley purchased 110,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £43,273.62 ($56,700.24).

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, US, Zambia and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.