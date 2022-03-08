TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading 13.6% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.46. 242,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,790,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Specifically, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 26,830.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,693 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.