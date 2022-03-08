Trollcoin Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Trollcoin has a market cap of $245,612.51 and approximately $2.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,443.51 or 1.00028018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00071621 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00021875 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00020884 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

