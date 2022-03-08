Truist Financial Boosts Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Price Target to $56.00

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 123.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Shares of BVH opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $526.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.83. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.