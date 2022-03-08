Truist Financial Boosts Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Price Target to $56.00

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 123.11% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.
Shares of BVH opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $526.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.83. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
