Truist Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47,296 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 373.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.