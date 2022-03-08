Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $72.19

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and traded as high as $75.00. Truxton shares last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $215.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans.

