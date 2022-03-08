Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,670 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.17% of Intapp worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $2,007,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intapp by 1,573.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 365.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 151,550 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTA opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

