Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.77 Million in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,129 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of South State as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 652,095 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,593,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,261,000 after purchasing an additional 425,335 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,626,000 after purchasing an additional 406,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in South State by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,204,000 after acquiring an additional 140,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their target price on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

Shares of SSB opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.60.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

