Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.25

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.25 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 19,955 shares.

TUNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.75) price objective on shares of Tungsten in a report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.75) price objective on shares of Tungsten in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Tungsten alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.25. The firm has a market cap of £35.54 million and a P/E ratio of -11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tungsten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungsten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.