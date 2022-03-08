Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Turing also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Get Turing alerts:

Turing stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. Turing’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turing will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turing (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.