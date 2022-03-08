Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.26 million.Turing also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

TWKS opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79. Turing has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Get Turing alerts:

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. Turing’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Turing will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWKS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Turing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.