Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $45.92 and last traded at $47.37, with a volume of 893553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Specifically, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $595,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $625,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,761 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average is $90.17.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,522,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,012,000 after buying an additional 182,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 316,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after acquiring an additional 205,147 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,134,000 after acquiring an additional 205,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

