Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 20,800 Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of Malibu Boats at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $19,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after acquiring an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 94.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100,127 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $6,790,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 42.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 283,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,680 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBUU. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.09.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

