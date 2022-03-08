Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 354,143 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.13% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $555,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 68.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,154 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $524,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

