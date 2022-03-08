Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,415 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.18% of First Bancshares worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Bancshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

FBMS stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $707.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Ted E. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

