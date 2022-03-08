Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.43 Million Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,949 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.13% of LexinFintech worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in LexinFintech by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 780,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,389 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,069,000 after buying an additional 85,264 shares in the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LX opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $560.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

LX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.

LexinFintech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

