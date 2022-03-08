Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.43 Million Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,949 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.13% of LexinFintech worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in LexinFintech by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LexinFintech by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LexinFintech by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 132,521 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in LexinFintech by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 461,782 shares during the period. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LX opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $560.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

