Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,368 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 130,525.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

MRVI stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

