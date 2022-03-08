Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

WABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

WABC stock opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.59. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Westamerica Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.