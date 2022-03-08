Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.22% of International Money Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $85,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $849,609. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

IMXI opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $653.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99.

International Money Express Profile (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.