Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 121,358 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,358 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHG. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,968,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 341,340 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 883,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,536,000 after purchasing an additional 307,051 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,773,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

In other news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

