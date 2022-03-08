Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 121,358 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,358 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,431,000 after purchasing an additional 169,277 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 53.2% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 883,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,536,000 after purchasing an additional 307,051 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 728,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on JHG shares. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of JHG opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

