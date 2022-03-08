Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 733,779 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733,779 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.35% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 260.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 22.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

LCTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.46.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

