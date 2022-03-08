Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $1.45 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of National Health Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in National Health Investors by 143.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in National Health Investors by 78.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

NYSE NHI opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

National Health Investors Profile (Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.