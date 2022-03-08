Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $1.45 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of National Health Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in National Health Investors by 143.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in National Health Investors by 78.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

National Health Investors stock opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.