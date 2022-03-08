U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $505.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) will post sales of $505.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $538.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $474.84 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $450.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

USX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Peterson acquired 27,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,877.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 195,243 shares of company stock worth $770,279 in the last ninety days. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 148,666 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,434,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 250,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 983,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 178,942 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USX opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $12.33.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises (Get Rating)

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

