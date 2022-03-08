UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,164,704 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 3,037.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164,704 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.55% of Rush Street Interactive worth $23,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after acquiring an additional 822,730 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 527.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 455,543 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 876,881 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSI opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.23.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

