UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of Agree Realty worth $23,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $1,522,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 68.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 202,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 82,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 33.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter.

ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

NYSE ADC opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

