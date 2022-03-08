UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,968 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Liberty Global worth $24,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,615,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,357,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,526,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after acquiring an additional 392,949 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,925,458,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Liberty Global stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.