UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $23.76 Million Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,055 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.22% of Five9 worth $23,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 26.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 31.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,322,000 after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -117.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.72. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

