UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $24.26 Million Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $24,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,827,000 after purchasing an additional 762,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after buying an additional 134,501 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 727,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,337,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 455,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,946,000 after buying an additional 131,828 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $223.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.21. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,292 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,574 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

