UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $24.86 Million Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,039 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.68% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $24,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,442,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,827,250 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.