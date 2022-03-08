UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $25.38 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,201 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Signature Bank worth $25,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after buying an additional 76,141 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,264,000 after buying an additional 161,341 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $277.95 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $206.07 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBNY. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.92.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

