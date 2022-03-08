UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $26.11 Million Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of JOYY worth $26,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in JOYY by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 5.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY stock opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $128.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

