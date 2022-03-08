UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $26.67 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,143 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $26,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,711,000 after buying an additional 105,459 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after buying an additional 922,465 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,958,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,054,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,171,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,122,000 after buying an additional 125,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,606,000 after buying an additional 49,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.79.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

