UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $26.77 Million Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.67% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $26,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 84,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.0% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 89,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPP. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 663.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.63%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.