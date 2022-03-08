UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $27.15 Million Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 195.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,002 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Pure Storage worth $27,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,850 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,326,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PSTG opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

