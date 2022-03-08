UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $27.49 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Planet Fitness worth $27,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.70. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

