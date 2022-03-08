UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $27 Million Stock Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Endeavor Group worth $27,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,770,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 25.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is 28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 35.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 35.21.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

