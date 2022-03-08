UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $28.67 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.64% of John Bean Technologies worth $28,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 652.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 52,613 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 157.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JBT opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

