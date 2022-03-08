UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $29.71 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Churchill Downs worth $29,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,387,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $204.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

