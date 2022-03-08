UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $30.41 Million Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,170 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Douglas Emmett worth $30,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,518,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,919,000 after purchasing an additional 596,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,222,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,614,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 764.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 245,389 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,520,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,060,000 after buying an additional 152,139 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of DEI opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

